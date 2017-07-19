300 Years! San Antonio’s Tricentennial!





Submitted By Michael Vela

San Antonio and Bexar County will reach a monumental milestone in 2018 with the highly anticipated Tricentennial. Planning for the 300-year commemoration has engaged the entire community and includes organizations and activities from every corner of the city. This much excitement hasn’t been built up since the 1968 World’s Fair at Hemisfair Park.

The tricentennial commemoration will be celebrated throughout 2018, dedicated to honoring three centuries of history, innovation and culture with activities designed to inspire and propel San Antonio into the next 300 years. All initiatives are centered on pillars that define the city and county.

History & Education: Our collective history is central to the commemoration. Through the 2017-2018 academic year, local educators will use supplemental resource material created for students of all ages to learn about San Antonio history and look to the future as a community. The Institute of Texan Cultures will offer an educator’s workshop this summer to provide teachers with resources and tools that will bring the city’s history to life in the classroom.

Arts & Culture: Through partnerships with local artists and arts organizations, permanent art installations, legacy projects, and performances of all kinds will showcase the historically rich and cultural diversity of the city. Educational opportunities such as the Witte Museum’s “300 Years of San Antonio History: Confluence and Culture” exhibition will take visitors and residents on an exploratory trail of the city’s extraordinary 300 years.

Community Service: In 2018, the city will be filled with community events large and small to mobilize the passion of volunteerism across the city in the activation of service projects. Serve300 SA will inspire and engage San Antonio businesses, community groups, and volunteers of all ages to build and advance the vision of the city and county.

Special Events

Celebrate 300 – New Year’s Eve Celebration – December 31, 2017

San Antonio will kick off its milestone anniversary with Celebrate 300, a New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by the Tricentennial Commission at downtown’s Civic Park. Free and open to the public, the festival will include A-list entertainment, while imaginative lighting and festive decorations line the streets of downtown. A fireworks show will conclude the kickoff celebration leading San Antonio into a year of events, performances, art exhibits and more.

The commemoration continues year round, with multiple events and attractions, most of which are open to the public and free, including Commemorative Week.

Commemorative Week – The first week in May, Tricentennial will harness the joy and pride of the city through events that include an interfaith ceremony, historic and arts activations, neighborhood events and a Founders Day Ball.

May 1: Day of Reflection – Day of Reflection is an opportunity to engage all faith-based communities to set our intentions for the next 300 years with a interfaith candlelight vigil.

May 2: History & Education – This designated day serves as a culmination of a variety of education initiatives, coordinated by the Tricentennial with public and private schools, parochial, and home-school students. Students across San Antonio will celebrate our 300 years of history on this day.

May 3: Founders Day – San Antonio will celebrate its shared culture by focusing on our founding mothers and fathers. Inclusive events in all corners of the city will unite the community.

May 4: Arts for All – The arts community will showcase our unique culture and heritage with performances and art expressions of all kinds.

May 5: Legacy Day – A celebration of the founding of San Antonio’s five missions: Alamo, Espada, San Jose, Concepcion, and San Juan as a World Heritage site. To honor San Antonio’s legacy, a variety of art and culture programming will be activated at each of the sites and punctuated by spectacular fireworks over each mission.

May 6: Military Appreciation – The Tricentennial military initiatives will showcase active duty military and the past and current missions of Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) – Fort Sam Houston, Lackland AFB, Randolph AFB, and Camp Bullis.

To get involved in a community project or to learn more about initiatives and events happening in 2018, visit SanAntonio300.org.