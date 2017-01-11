Alamo Heights Student Named 2016 Fencing National Champ

Submitted By Velizar Iliev

On November 11, Alamo Heights Junior School student Isaac Oden earned the title of 2016 Fencing National Champion in Youth 10 Men’s Epee event held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Isaac competed against Top 40 fencers across the country for the Youth 10 event. He managed to remain undefeated throughout the five hour tournament. During the final bout for the Gold Medal, Isaac defeated Spencer Burke from San Diego 10:7, earning him the 2016 National Champion title. Isaac also received E-2016 fencing classification rating.

Isaac has been training and competing for three years. The sport of fencing has presented him unique opportunities to travel and helped him form friendships with other athletes across the United States and beyond. Isaac belongs to the Olympian Fencing Club in San Antonio and trains with some of the best fencers in the nation. He is coached by Velizar Iliev, a United States Olympian and three-time World Champion. For more information about this competition or Olympian Fencing Club, please visit www.OlympianFencingClub.com.