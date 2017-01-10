It’s Almost Peak Selling Season In 2017!

By Bill Barkley, Owner/Broker

As we ring in a brand New Year, we also prepare for the beginning of the home selling season. Historically, the spring season has indicated the greatest buyer demand. If you are preparing to place your home on the market, we at River Valley Real Estate Company would like to offer the following recommendations.

Curb appeal makes the first impression! Landscaping should be neat and well kept. Your front door holds more influence than you might expect. Painting or refinishing it is always a great idea. All exterior lighting should be in good working order, as nighttime photos typically impress. Pool owners should make sure the pool is crystal clean, clear and inviting.

Maintenance and upkeep is vital. Limit any concerns of potential buyers. Water stains should be primed and painted. Make sure all locks and doorknobs work properly and with ease. Replace any missing window screens, clear the gutters, clean the carpets, and have your HVAC system cleaned and serviced. Keep all receipts and prepare a list containing service providers and warranties to present to your Realtor.

Prepare to be accommodating for all showings. Many buyers only have an opportunity to view homes after business hours and during weekends. It is important to have a plan of action which includes your pets. Make arrangements for your valuables and personal medications and have a plan in place to keep your home as clean and uncluttered as possible. You always want your home to show its best.

Remove items you do not wish to include with the sale of the property. Light fixtures, custom drapes or curtains, sound systems, and television mounts you wish to retain are best replaced prior to placing the home on the market. Refer to your listing agreement for the complete list of items you should convey. If it looks great to you, it most likely will to the prospective purchaser as well, and they will probably ask that these items be conveyed. Ironing out these issues from the beginning will simplify the process for all parties involved.

This a but a few of the listing tips we provide at River Valley Real Estate Company. We strive to prepare a plan for you and your property in order to achieve the highest possible sales price with the smoothest possible process. In 2016, we were one listing away from a success rate of 100%. We closed and funded our listings within an average of 71 days for an average price of 98.57% of the original listing price. Please consider allowing River Valley Real Estate to interview as your listing agent if you intend on placing you home on the market this spring.