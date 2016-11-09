Anna Flores Awarded CASA Peer Coordinator of the Year

Submitted by Leticia Hernandez

Not only has Anna Flores always been an invaluable community member with a huge heart, but for the past four years, she has also admirably served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in Bexar County. Anna is a trained volunteer with Child Advocates of San Antonio (CASA). CASA recruits, trains and supervises court-appointed volunteer advocates who give abused and neglected children in the family court system a voice. Anna dedicates her time and energy to ensure these children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Let’s take a look at a young boy named Andy and his journey to learn how his CASA Volunteer, Anna, made a difference in his life. When Andy was just four years old, his life was disrupted and he was too young to understand why. Both his parents were extremely young, unable to speak English and had no family in the states. Intimidated by the language barrier and the involvement of Child Protective Services, they were unable to explain how certain injuries came upon Andy and his brother.

When it came time for Andy’s case to be heard in court, the judge ordered the children be removed for their safety. He requested the parents complete services to achieve reunification with their children. Most importantly he asked for a Spanish speaking CASA Volunteer to report back to the court regarding what was in the children’s best interest.

Before Andy knew it, he found himself in a foster home where no one spoke Spanish. Unable to ask where his parents were, he found himself afraid and unsure of what was happening. Anna, his Spanish speaking CASA volunteer, was the only person communicating with him in Spanish. As time progressed, Andy began to struggle to differ between the two languages and it became very apparent that maintaining his language and culture needed to become a priority.

Anna attended court hearings and acted as Andy’s voice in court. She informed the judge about a delay in Andy’s speech and advocated for services in Spanish. When it came time for Andy and his brother to return to their parents, Anna knew it would take time for the family to heal from this experience. Anna was able to advocate that family therapy also be conducted in Spanish.

Anna played a pivotal role for during a difficult time in Andy and his family’s lives, and without her, Andy would have become one of the many children lost in the system. As Anna states “CASA Volunteers have the power to be the bridge between cultures.”

Andy’s story is just one of the many that lingers, proving that the voices of community members are needed for the sake each child’s wellbeing. CASA Volunteers are not required to be experts on the court system; they just have to have a huge heart and willingness to help provide the court with insight on the best interest of these children.

For further details about how to become CASA volunteer, contact CASA Recruitment and Training Manager, Leticia Hernandez at (210) 225-7070 or visit www.casa-satx.org.