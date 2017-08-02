Annual Red And White Gala

Submitted By Mary Uhlig



The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation, a subsidiary of the nonprofit biomedical company BioBridge Global, is thrilled to announce the details of its annual marquee fundraising event, the Red and White Ball. The black-tie gala will be Saturday, October 7, at the Marriott Rivercenter, 101 Bowie St. A cocktail reception begins at 6:30 p.m., and dinner and dancing begin at 7:30 p.m. Ginny and Art Bennert are the co-chairs of the 2017 ball.

The event, which began in 2004, helps increase awareness in the community and raise money for the patient services, research and therapy programs of BioBridge Global. Proceeds from this year’s Red and White Ball will be directed to GenCure programs supporting the collection of lifesaving umbilical cord blood donations.

The “Born a Hero” and “Baby Steps to a Cure” programs are aimed at improving the quality of umbilical cord blood collection and increasing cord blood donations by informing expectant mothers and obstetricians about the lifesaving qualities of cord blood.

Umbilical cord blood is rich in blood-forming stem cells, and though it’s normally discarded, moms can choose to donate their newborns’ umbilical cord blood after healthy births through the Texas Cord Blood Bank, a program of GenCure. Umbilical cord blood stem cell transplants are the last hope after other treatments have failed for hundreds of Texas patients living with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood disorders.

The Foundation also recognizes each year those who have made a significant impact on the Foundation’s success. This year’s Chairman Award recipient is DOCUmation for the company’s outstanding volunteer and philanthropic support for the Foundation and the community.

“The Red and White Ball is a culmination of many hours of work by our dedicated Foundation board and our volunteers,” said Elizabeth Waltman, executive director. “Everyone comes together with the ultimate goal of making lives better for patients across South Texas and beyond.”

Seats, tables and sponsorships still are available for the ball. For more information, contact Foundation manager Mary Dial at 210-249-4498 or mary.dial@bloodntissue.org or visit website: RedAndWhiteBallSA.org.