Book Bargains Are Back At NEISD PTA’s Used Book Sale

Submitted By Michelle Shaw

This April, the NEISD Council of PTAs will again sponsor the 16th Annual Used Book Sale with the help and participation of the local PTAs in the North East Independent School District. The sale of more than 80,000 books will be held at Blossom Athletic Center in Littleton Gym located at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road. The book sale is the largest of its kind in the area and is not only a fundraising effort for PTAs throughout North East ISD, but is also a community service project. Prices are kept low, low, low to promote literacy in the home. The sale is one of the best bargains in town with softcover books priced at $.50 and hardcover books and DVDS/CDs at $1.00!

The sale begins Friday, April 6, and is a three-day event: Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday is the ever popular bag sale day where a bag can be purchased for $15 and stuffed to the brim with all the books that can fit; additional bags can be purchased for $10 each. Cash and Mastercard/Visa are accepted. Please, no checks. Admission is free.

A reader’s favorite subjects are easy to find as more than 25 book categories are represented: art, biography, business, classics/poetry/plays, comic books and graphic novels, computers, fiction, foreign language and travel, health and fitness along with self-help, history, military and politics, hobbies, how-to and crafts, horror, humor and games, music, mystery and thrillers, non-fiction, parenting and childcare, pets and animals, reference, religious and inspirational, romance, sci-fi and fantasy, sports, westerns, young adult and CDs and DVDs. The enormous selection of children’s books is divided into board books, picture books, leveled readers, chapter books, and series books. You name, we’ve got it.

Used book sale proceeds will fund PTA projects such as the Blossom Scholarship Fund, Arts in Education, Health Education Awareness, Alcohol and Drug Education, Project Graduation, Bike Rodeos and many, many others that benefit students throughout NEISD.

For more information email booksale@necouncilpta.com.