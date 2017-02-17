Brandeis AFJROTC Gives Back

Submitted By Sara Salem

The first semester of Air Force Junior ROTC at Brandeis High School was a huge success! The organization accomplished many of its goals set at the beginning of the school year.

AFJROTC started the year off with their annual food drive, collecting over 5,200 pounds of food in three weeks, and the Living Through Giving Winter Celebration annual toy drive, collecting over 650 toys. As a result of the group’s efforts, they were awarded a $250 and $500 check, respectively, for collecting the most food and toys within Northside Independent School District. It certainly does pay to give!

Between the food and toy drives, AFJROTC also hosted a fundraiser of their own, selling cheesecakes in order to raise money for the Corps. After only two weeks of selling, they raised $11,600 that will fund cadet activities including paying toward their military ball to make tickets more affordable and funding transportation and lunches for cadets on field trips.

On December 17, 2017, 120 cadets also traveled to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to participate in Wreaths Across America, placing holiday wreaths on the graves of our fallen soldiers. The corps prides themselves on excellence so it was no surprise that the cadets were also requested to help NISD with a color guard and greeters during their mid-year graduation on February 6.

On February 18, AFJROTC hosted their annual military ball at Lackland Air Force Base’s Mitchell Hall attended by approximately 200 people. The gowns, food, sharp dressed cadets, food, the always moving POW/MIA ceremony, food, the announcement of the royal court, the food, the senior line, the food, dancing and did we mention, THE FOOD were all outstanding!

In more AFJROTC news, Brandeis AFJROTC would like to congratulate Cadet Sydney Fierro for placing first in the local Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship essay competition earning him $350.

Brandeis AFJROTC competitive teams also continue to shine this school year. The two drill teams and physical training (PT) team placed first in their respective areas at the Roosevelt High School drill and PT competition. The cyber security team advanced to the State round in the highest category, falling just short of moving on to the next round. Drill teams continue fine-tuning their skills as the Air Force Regionals and all High School Drill Championships quickly approach.

With the school year coming to an end, the vast majority of AFJROTC seniors have already received their acceptance letters to various universities. One in particular cadet, Corps Commander Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Peasley, will have a difficult decision to make upon graduation, but a decision many would like to have. Peasley received appointments to both the U.S Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. He also received a full scholarship from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. Good luck on your decision, Aaron, and good luck to all the cadets who always display “Integrity first, Service before self, Excellence in all we do!