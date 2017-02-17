Brandeis Cheer Makes School History

Submitted By Gabriela Medina and Barbara Terrell

For the first time in Brandeis High School history, the Bronco competition cheer team won National Champions by placing first, above five other teams, for the Intermediate Open Division at the National Cheerleaders Association High School competition in Dallas, Texas January 21-22.

“Hearing our name as National Champs was so surreal and absolutely overwhelming,” sophomore Medea Romero said about the cheer team’s NCA title win.

“The humble look on their faces was truly priceless,” added Jenna Bloom, Brandeis Assistant Principal. “They celebrated the win with everyone! Parents, coaches, administration, and cheerleaders – past and present.”

Out of the nine years Brandeis High School has been open, Kevin Rhoden has been coaching the Bronco cheerleaders for seven seasons, and they have qualified for Nationals every single year.

“This is definitely the hardest working team I’ve ever had,” Rhoden said. “Just the ‘never quit’ attitude, constant determination to improve, and taking it upon themselves to get better has been remarkable.”

Brandeis has had three second place finishes. The team has been very close to winning a National Championship. The desire and drive to win National Champs has been the mentality for the Bronco cheerleaders.

“These talented and selfless young ladies were committed to their team and they truly brought out the best in each other,” Bloom said. “They were receptive to criticism and our advice did not go to deaf ears.”

Senior and captain Adilyn George has been on the team since her sophomore year.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve been working hard for three years,” George said. “Being able to bring my team to be National Champions is amazing.”

Being on this team has taught George the true meaning of the sport.

“It’s not just an individual thing; you have to work together and push yourself for your team,” she continued.

Senior and co-captain Jessica Villarreal shares what it was like to be a part of the team.

“Everyone was super motivating,” Villarreal said. “I think not just our hard work but our motivation for each other got us to win; having that support made a big difference.”

The captains, Addy George and Jessica Villarreal, constantly pushed their team in ways never done before.

“Their drive to get us over the hump was critical to our success this year,” said Rhoden. “They were constantly looking for ways to improve the team to make them better.”

Furthermore, this year the drama was left out of the cheer program as the cheerleaders worked with one another to improve as a team.

“Mentorship from the Juniors who were so close to becoming National Champs last season provided veteran leadership to take the team to new heights,” added Rhoden.

Rhoden knows the sport requires an abundance of teamwork and dedication. Juggling competition amongst appearances at school events and such is difficult.

“Their training is rigorous with weight lifting and practices throughout the week and summer,” he said. “It has never been about just wearing a uniform – it’s hard work and true grit. This year’s championship win is special because it represents a culmination of all the hard work from all the past and present cheerleaders who laid the foundation.”

It’s safe to say, Coach Rhoden has instilled the exceptional life skills of determination, perseverance, and patience that will benefit his team for years to come.