When Broncos And Stallions Meet

Submitted By John Paul

Led by new Head Coach Eric Jupe, Brandeis Bronco Baseball has begun a mentoring program at Steubing Elementary. Seven leaders from the baseball team recently visited Ms. Melinda Valdez’s first grade class where the Broncos helped the Stallions with their reading and their homework.

The Broncos and Stallions hope this program grows to include more than the baseball team, as there is no limit to what great role models can do for today’s youth!

Later this year, Bronco Baseball hopes to initiate a process whereby elementary students can be bat boys and/or bat girls at Brandeis games!

To learn more about Bronco Baseball and what they’re up to in the community, follow them on twitter at @BroncoHardball.