Special To Welcome Home

Time is a precious commodity, which is why many people try to embrace life and live it to the fullest. Although many people adopt the philosophy of living life to the fullest at a young age, this approach garnered greater attention thanks to a 2007 movie. Directed by Rob Reiner, ‘The Bucket List,’ starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman introduced a larger audience to setting goals and doing as much as possible to make those goals a reality. Freeman and Nicholson played two terminally ill men who set off to complete their personal to-do lists before their diseases catch up with them. The movie helped coin the term “bucket list,” which is a reference to things individuals want to do before they “kick the bucket.”

Although the two main characters in the film are terminally ill, the idea of creating a bucket list is something anyone hoping to live a full, adventurous life can do. In fact, several bucket list organizations have sprung up, and other groups help make trips and other goals happen. People can even meet up with others who share the same desires and do them together.

While anyone’s bucket list is a personal endeavor, there are some goals that are quite popular and desired by many. The following are some ideas to get a person started.

1. Throw a party on a rooftop in a bustling city or urban center.

2. Take a parent on his or her dream vacation.

3. Immerse yourself in the culture of a foreign country.

4. Go back to school to embark on a different career.

5. See the Northern Lights.

6. Become fluent in another language.

7. Go on safari and see endangered animals in their natural habitats.

8. Take friends on a skydiving adventure.

9. Drive cross-country.

10. Tour every continent.

11. Do a professional photo shoot with you as the model.

12. Meet your favorite actor, athlete and/or author.

13. Be an extra in a movie.

14. Publish a book of any sort.

15. Participate in a festival, such as running with the bulls or Oktoberfest, in the festivals’ countries of origin.

16. Dive at the Great Barrier Reef.

17. Fly a plane.

18. Gather your entire family together for the biggest family reunion yet.

19. Try a new hobby that is out of your comfort zone.

20. Travel to the top of the tallest building in the world.