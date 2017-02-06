Buckner Fanning School at Mission Springs Honors Veterans

Submitted By Lindsay McGrath

A few months ago, we wrote about how the students at Buckner Fanning School at Mission Springs had committed to supporting The South Texas Veterans Fisher House. The students committed to providing monthly dinners and also honoring the Veterans and their families with a holiday party! They named this effort “Operation: Santa’s Combat Boots” and held the wonderful event on December 3rd. The plan was to decorate the beautiful exterior of the house as well as throw a holiday party for the Fisher House Guests and Poly-Trauma Vet patients receiving treatment at the VA. Well, as luck would have it, that day Mother Nature brought rain, wind, and very cold temperatures, but BFSMS students would not be discouraged! The students, along with many family members, worked through the wind and rain to get up most of the decorations. They filled any leftover time with doing odd jobs around the house before preparing the Christmas Party. The students coordinated a Christmas lunch, which consisted of delicious food provided by Luciano’s at a generous discount, serving about 60 veterans and family members. Taking this party to the next level, the students organized a beautiful presentation of Christmas Caroling and created an inviting photo booth! The Year Book Student Staffers took pictures of the guests and used a portable color printer to instantly print the pictures and package them in beautiful cards, which were then given as party favors. It was a very moving thing to see these incredible Veterans and their families have the opportunity to take a family photo and get into the holiday spirit! “Operation: Santa’s Combat Boots” was an absolute success in two ways. Most importantly, the BFSMS students were able to spread holiday cheer to some people who could really use it and truly deserve it! Additionally, the students learned how to plan, budget, coordinate and delegate all while seeing how their efforts directly impacted people. Very impressive work by the students and special thanks for the generous grant from Silver & Black Give Back who helped make this all possible. To learn more about BFSMS, please visit TSAMS.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.