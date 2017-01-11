Buckner Fanning School: Teaching The Whole Child

Submitted By Griselda Reyna

The Buckner Fanning School at Mission Springs is continuously working to ensure that only the best possible education is offered to each and every child within their classrooms. 2016 has been no exception! Experience it for yourself at an Open House on January 29 from 3-5 p.m. and take the opportunity to meet teachers, visit the campus and explore BFSMS’s Science, Mathematics and Art Exhibits.

BFSMS’ enriched educational program offer an accelerated curriculum. Singapore Math and Core Knowledge play an integral role in their academics. Through the Core Knowledge program, students travel back in time to Ancient Greece, China, Rome and Egypt, allowing them to be fully immersed into the unit being studied, thus making it a lifelong, meaningful and hands-on experience. Students take the knowledge gained beyond the walls of the classroom and even participate in the Private Schools Interscholastic Association (PSIA).

As part of their participation in PSIA, students in grades 1-8 “engage in academic competition with their peers throughout the state of Texas.” PSIA remains the most comprehensive academic extracurricular program in the nation for the students in this age group.

In an effort to educate the whole child, BFSMS also offers exceptional after-school activities and sports! Partnering with The Mays Family YMCA, BFSMS now offers Flag Football, Volleyball and Basketball for the winter season. Other after school programs offered include The Little Medical School, Cheerleading, Zing Went the String Guitar, Engineering for Kids, Cub Scouts, Live Out Loud Drama, Nexplore Games, Clay Art Class, Soccer Shots, My Art Starz, Zumba Kids and TGA Golf. No matter what your child is interested in, there is something for everyone, guaranteed to keep them up and moving!

Join BFSMS for their Open House on January 29 from 3-5 p.m. in the school cafeteria and experience it for yourself!