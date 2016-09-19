Special To Welcome Home

The 38th Annual Technology Students Association National Conference was held at The Gaylord Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee June 27 through July 2. More than 7500 students and educators from across the United States, Germany, and Turkey were in attendance. The conference theme was “Building a Legacy”. NEISD was represented by 18 students from the Engineering & Technologies Academy (ETA) at Roosevelt High School. The school’s chapter placed 5th out of 41 Texas schools and 10th out of 158 schools in the nation.

ETA students also competed in Engineering Design, Structural Engineering, On Demand Video, Photographic Technology, Promotional Graphics, Structural Engineering, Technology Bowl, Technical Sketching and Application, Technology Problem Solving, Chapter Team, Dragster, Music Production, Photographic Technology, and Webmaster categories.

The following students received the Gold Achievement Award: Harrison Wissel- Littmann and Erick Sifuentes. The following students were inducted into the TSA National Honor Society: Harrison Wissel-Littmann, Erick Sifuentes Brenda Valdez, Fabiola McDaniel and Isabella Ortiz. ETA students Jason Conklin, TSA Texas State President and Harrison Wissel-Littmann,

TSA Texas State Treasurer, conducted State delegation meetings in preparation of National Officer Elections. TSA also partners with The American Cancer Society (ACS) for its national service project. The Roosevelt TSA club raised over $7,500 in donations for this organization receiving the Purple Spirit of Service Award.

The ETA advisors who attended the convention were Josh Beck, Grizelda Gentry, Christina Moreno, and Robert Lozano, Director of ETA at Roosevelt High School.