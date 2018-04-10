Bush Choir Program Continues Winning Streak

Submitted By Aubrey De la Cruz

Congratulations to the Bush Middle School Choirs on an impressive 20-year streak of earning sweepstakes ratings at the 2018 UIL Concert & Sight Reading competition. This year’s competition was held March 5-7 at Eisenhower Middle School.

The Bush Intermediate Treble Choir, Advanced Treble Choir, and Advanced Tenor-Bass Choir, totaling over 180 singers, each competed in their division, earning superior ratings from their judges. The Bush Middle School Choir program consists of roughly 300 sixth through eighth graders and is led by Audrey De la Cruz, Head Director, and Feliziti Landin, Assistant Director.

“Our students worked diligently to achieve this success, having many extra rehearsals and clinics,” said De la Cruz. “Every day, they walked into the choir room ready to do their best for their team.”

Once again, congratulations to these talented, hardworking students on this impressive honor.