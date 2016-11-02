Bush Middle School Shows Military Appreciation

Submitted by Denise Jones

Over 100 active duty, retired and military veterans, along with their Bush Middle School students, were recognized at the school’s Military Appreciation Breakfast in September. Each year, the Bush PTA holds this event in order to honor and recognize those in the Bush community who serve or have served the United States of America.

While enjoying breakfast, attendees enjoyed a captivating and entertaining presentation by Bush parent, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Scott Blackwell, Chief of Anesthesiology at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC). LTC Blackwell spoke about the need for commitment over compliance in one’s work.

“Only through commitment can we truly succeed and thus help others succeed in life,” he stated during his address

LTC Blackwell tied this aspiration to one’s commitment to family, school, work, the military, and the nation. LTC Blackwell also presented a commemorative military coin to Bush’s Principal, Gary Comalander. These coveted military coins are traditionally presented by Officers to those whose work surpasses mere compliance and demonstrates true commitment. LTC Blackwell recognized Comalander’s commitment to the students and families of Bush Middle School.

The Bush staff and PTA were honored to show appreciation to our military and their students!