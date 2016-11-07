Canyon Ridge Reaches Lighthouse Status

Submitted By Kelley Grams

Congratulations to the students, teachers and parents at Canyon Ridge Elementary! Canyon Ridge was recently named a Lighthouse School as part of the Leader in Me model by Franklin Covey. This special designation means they serve as a model of leadership for other Covey schools across the country.

“Our focus on being a Leader in Me (LIM) school over the past several years has allowed for students, staff and parents to share a common language and vision for leadership with all stakeholders being involved,” said Laura Huggins, Canyon Ridge Principal. “We have truly been able to see students take on roles and responsibilities that teachers once saw as their own, such as morning announcements, greeting visitors for events, public speaking, daily classroom roles, etc. A goal for the future is for the kids to have more leadership and input in campus-wide decisions.”

Through this Lighthouse journey, the Canyon Ridge staff has come together with a common goal: to grow leaders! Teachers have seen some of their most reserved students step up to greet visitors, share their Leadership Notebooks with guests, and even speak and lead at campus-wide events including Veteran’s Day, PTA Meetings, Coyote Character Assemblies, Grandparent’s Day, Leadership Day, and Leader In Me Parent Night. Canyon Ridge students also participate in student-led conferences. These activities have instilled leadership skills in students who might not have otherwise participated in campus-wide events.

Canyon Ridge students have also planned and implemented service projects such as Toys for Tots, Economics Fair, Got Hope, Pets Alive, March of Dimes, Ronald McDonald House, and more. Through the planning and implementation process, students have gained valuable experience with Habit Number Five: Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood. Students have learned to think and feel beyond themselves and know their involvement really does make a difference for others.

The students, staff and community of Canyon Ridge have also found value in collecting data. Students keep track of attendance, academics, and behavior data in their own individual Leadership Notebooks. Each grade level tracks academic and behavior data. This data is then posted for students, teachers and parents to see, which allows staff to pinpoint areas of strengths and weaknesses, and then set goals to increase areas including attendance, grades, and E/S’s in conduct. These practices help students learn valuable, lifelong leadership tools that they can carry with them into adulthood while teachers reap the benefits of an increased focus on the school’s vision of student success.

After receiving the news that the campus had reached the Lighthouse Milestone, Canyon Ridge students and staff celebrated with a Flashlight Celebration. For the first hour of the school day, all of the lights were turned off and students and staff played, read and worked by flashlight.

Canyon Ridge continues to follow their Mission Statement each and every day, “Lead the Change You Wish to See in the World.” Each day also begins with the Canyon Ridge Pledge (created by the Student Lighthouse Committee), “We will pledge to step up to the plate and be the Leader In Me. We will synergize to reach our goals.”