Castle Hills Kicks Off The School Year

Special To Welcome Home

Lee High school cheerleaders and drum line cheered staff and students on this morning at Castle Hills Elementary School for the Back to School Leader Pep Rally on July 28. Lee cheer showed off their skills with plenty of cheers for the Roadrunners. The Castle Hills cheerleaders also performed along with the school choir.

“We are very excited for this school year,” said Betsy Asheim, Principal. ” We are a Leader in Me school and work hard to instill those leadership skills in all of our students. This just gets everyone off to a great start.”

Castle Hills is the only year-round elementary school in NEISD. School started July 20 after a short summer break. Students said they were glad to be back in class with their friends and teachers.