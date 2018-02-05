Cibolo Green Elementary Gives Back

Submitted By Nina Shokrian

Since 2011, the students of Cibolo Green Elementary have kicked off the holiday season with an annual charity drive. Each year, with the help of the Cibolo Green PTA, CGE grade levels choose a local charity to support, learn about that charity and bring in donations that can help make a difference.

The campus welcomes several charity ambassadors who come speak to the students about their organization and how their donations can help support not only the organization but the local community.

“It’s a great way for the students to learn about active charities and non-profit organizations within the community while also supporting great causes,” said PTA President Nina Shokrian.

Donations are collected during the first few weeks of December and then delivered by the PTA to the charities before the holiday break.

“The students love making a difference and really get involved with the charities they are learning about,” said Cibolo Green Principal Adam Schwab. “It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

Cibolo Green Elementary supported the following charities this holiday season:

Kinder – San Antonio Food Bank (safoodbank.org)

First Grade – Bulverde Area Humane Society (bulverdeareahumanesociety.com)

Second Grade – Guide Dogs of Texas (guidedogsoftexas.org)

Third Grade – Children’s Methodist Hospital, Child Cancer Ward (mhschildrens.com)

Fourth Grade – Fisher House (fisherhouse.org)

Fifth Grade – NEISD Clothes Closet (necouncilpta.com)