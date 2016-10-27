Coker Elementary Celebrates Grandparents’ Day

Submitted by Lupe Negley

Coker Elementary KIN Afterschool Program students brightened the day of Brookdale Assisted Living residents this fall. KIN director, Mary Carmen Srinivasan and Coker Family Specialist, Lupe Negley had been brainstorming ideas to get the children involved in the community. When they reached out to the Brookdale Assisted Living on Jones Maltsberger, they knew they had found the perfect fit.

Students handmade and delivered Grandparent’s Day cards to Brookdale and shared them with the residents. Coker KIN students Owen Belford, Melina Hinojosa and Ally Hinojosa handed out the cards read them out loud, shared stories, and recited nursery rhymes. The Brookdale residents were very appreciative and enjoyed spending time with the children.

Mrs. Srinivasan also made beautiful ocean-themed hand soaps for each Brookdale resident and staff member. The recipients were thrilled. A great time was had by all parties!

Srinivasan and Negley are excited about the new partnership between Coker Elementary KIN and Brookdale. The director from Brookdale has already invited the children to return to the assisted living facility. Future activities are in the works! A special thank you to Shelly Belford, Kindergarten Teacher, and Monica Hinojosa, Speech Pathologist, for chaperoning the event.