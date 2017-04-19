College Tutors Announce Educator Of The Month

By Steve Johnson, Owner of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors

It is our pleasure here at College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors to announce the College Tutors Educator of the Month for March. The purpose of this award is to highlight and recognize a local high school educator that acts as a role model to our students. The award recipient, determined by input from the school administration, recognizes educators in our area high schools that personify the three core values of College Tutors: “Can Do, Results Matter and Leave It Better.”

This month we recognize Mr. Charlie Owsley. If you attend a Johnson High School extracurricular event, you’re likely to see Mr. Owsley there. He spends his free time at the school to show his support for the students in his community. Mr. Owsley has been a teacher at Johnson since the school opened and is a great support for his students. He has been an educator for 30 years.

In the classroom, Mr. Owsley’s students describe him as witty, caring, humorous and an “on-campus philosopher.” They appreciate his daily advice and enjoy having him as a teacher. At your next Johnson event, look for Charlie Owsley and pull up a seat nearby, you’re sure to enjoy the conversation. Mr. Owsley’s impact on the Johnson campus is appreciated by both students and colleagues alike. His efforts are so appreciated.

The owners of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors of San Antonio established this recognition with the support of Welcome Home Community Newspaper to recognize and honor the educators in our local schools for their efforts with their students. We firmly believe that the quality of education in our community is primarily a direct reflection of their daily efforts as role models for our students.

For more information on this award please contact College Tutors at 210-202-0303 or stoneoaktx@collegenannies.com.