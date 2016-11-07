College Tutors Announce Educator of the Month

By Steve Johnson, Owner of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors

It is our pleasure here at College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors to announce the College Tutors Educator of the Month for November. The purpose of this award is to highlight and recognize a local high school educator that acts as a role model to our students. The award recipient, determined by input from the school administration, recognizes educators in our area high schools that personify the three core values of College Tutors: “Can Do, Results Matter and Leave It Better.”

This November, we are proud to recognize Phil Steinert, a Social Studies Teacher, Coach, and mentor to many students at Ronald Reagan High School. Coach Steinert has taken on a leadership role in his department. He demonstrates that “Results Matter” by demonstrating his leadership ability both in the classroom and on the field. He is passionate about his work and has graciously taken the responsibility of developing appropriate challenging lessons for his department. Coach Steinert has a “Can Do” attitude that is demonstrated through his dedication and drive making him a leader in education. His unselfish approach to working with his department and his students is appreciated by the Ronald Reagan High School family.

The owners of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors of San Antonio established this recognition with the support of Welcome Home! Community Newspaper in order to recognize and honor the educators in our schools for their efforts with our local students. We firmly believe that the quality of education in our community is primarily a direct reflection of their daily efforts as role models for our students.

For more information on this award, or to submit a nomination, please contact College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors at 210-202-0303 or stoneoaktx@collegenannies.com.