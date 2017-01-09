Comal ISD Campuses Hold Mock Elections

Submitted By Jason Gordon

Students around Comal ISD got a taste of the voting process during mock elections. Students as young as the kindergarteners at Johnson Ranch Elementary got to step into a voting booth and cast their vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump using an iPad.

At Johnson Ranch, every student who wanted to cast a ballot was able to.

“It was such a great experience for our kids to participate in what’s going on,” said Suzie Seabolt, Johnson Ranch principal. “They see it on television everywhere, and their parents are participating in it, but it’s great that it’s on a fun level for them here. They were so excited to wear their ‘I voted’ stickers. Because of this, you would hear the kids having rational political discussions about presidential candidates. I thought that was very inspiring to see kids as young as the ones we have here at the elementary level thinking and making educated political decisions.”

At Smithson Valley Middle, students in grades 6-8 were able to head to the library during their history class and vote for either Trump, Clinton, Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate, Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate, or Darrell Castle, the Constitution Party’s nominee for President.

“Our students are very excited to vote,” said Frances McGovernor, SVMS eighth-grade history teacher who planned the campus event along with teachers Matt Vanderbrook and Bonnie Jakob. “In a few years they will be voting, and the youth vote is always so important. Some of our eighth graders will be voting in 2020. So the fact we’re getting them informed and they are soaking up the information is an awesome thing. They’ve really been taking it seriously. They had to fill out their voter registration forms yesterday, and they’ve been super excited throughout the whole process.”