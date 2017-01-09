Comal ISD Celebrates Drug-Free Lifestyles

Submitted By Jason Gordon

Campuses around Comal ISD participated in daily themes during Red Ribbon Week, October 24-28, that included “Favorite Jersey Day” to encourage students to team up against drugs, “Dress Like Twins Day” to buddy up against drugs, “Crazy Socks Day” to sock it to drugs, and “I Elect to be Drug Free.”

“I think it’s very important to teach students at a young age about the dangers of drug and alcohol use,” said Comal County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Lanigan, who is also a Comal ISD Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program officer. “That’s what keeps us going, seeing these students learn these important life lessons.”

At Bill Brown Elementary, students decorated college-themed pumpkins during Red Ribbon Week. The pumpkin patch sign read, “Our Future is Bright, be Drug Free!” Bill Brown students also wore tie-dyed shirts that said “Say Peace Out to Drugs!”

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation. It reaches millions of Americans during the last week of October every year. By wearing red ribbons and participating in community anti-drug events throughout the week, Comal ISD students from grades K-12 pledge to live a drug-free life.