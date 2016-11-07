Concordia Lutheran Supports Operation Christmas Child

Submitted By Deb Rich

October may seem a bit early to begin thinking about the Christmas holidays, but at Concordia Lutheran School students were already hard at work on a global Christmas effort. Partnering in ministry with Concordia Lutheran Church, students, teachers, parents, and staff dedicated time and energy during the fall season to serving children half a world away through Operation Christmas Child, an outreach effort sponsored by Concordia’s Student Council and organized worldwide by Samaritan’s Purse. This year marks the sixth year that students in kindergarten through eighth grade supported this ministry.

Concordia students began the service project by collecting and sorting items that children around the world will receive this Christmas. Because the children who receive boxes often need basic hygiene items in addition to clothing and toys, Concordia students collected a wide variety of necessities. Donations included socks, washcloths, underwear, oral hygiene items, school supplies, toys, small stuffed animals, small Bibles, and hard candy. The school also received some cash donations to help with shipping costs. No liquids could be shipped, and items that could melt were also avoided. Additionally, materials had to fit into a shoe box.

Around the last week of October, the Concordia community came together and spent an afternoon packing the boxes and preparing them for shipping. Because boys and girls in need can be any age, boxes were assembled and labeled with certain age ranges and genders. Each box was checked to ensure that it contained at least one of each type of item, and then students crafted handwritten notes to place into the boxes. Last year, Concordia students sent 180 boxes, and this year’s goal was 200.

“We get to give a child the excitement of opening a gift!” said one excited middle school student.

Concordia Lutheran Church and School partnered together in this effort to show children living in poverty, famine or areas of conflict the love of Jesus Christ one box at a time.