Cultivating Friendships At Hill Tiger Garden

Submitted by Melinda Cox

Fall is here! Cooler weather is just around the corner and the students at Tex Hill Middle School are hard at work, preparing the Tiger garden ready for the winter season.

However, the long summer months proved fruitful. The garden still has a few summer vegetables ready for picking including melons, okra, peppers, and black-eyed peas. But soon, the transition will be made to tasty fall and winter vegetables better suited for the cooler weather.

Tex Hill ALE students often visit the garden with their teacher, Ms. Pino, to check in on the crop, water, and tidy up so that it can remain a place for all to enjoy. Ms. Pino is new to Tex Hill and is thankful to have the garden as a special place to share and visit with her students. She understands and appreciates the value and the gift of a campus garden for all. The ALE students even placed several scarecrows to keep watch over the garden beds!

“I am so excited to have this area to share with our students,” said Ms. Pino. “They really enjoy coming outside and working in the garden.”

Once a month, PALS and ALE students share time together in the garden. PALS students show their ALE partners how to care for the crops, follow instructions and work together as a team. In October, the pairs worked together, pulling weeds, harvesting old plants and watering. Some ALE students simply enjoyed spending time outside on the new benches built for the garden as a summer Eagle Scout project. There really is something for all students and campus family in the Tiger garden at Tex Hill!