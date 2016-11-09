The Diverse Interests of Lopez Panthers

Submitted by Kim Adamski



Middle school students face many obstacles during the transition from childhood into young adulthood. Parents strive to influence their children, particularly during this time, so that they are prepared to make good decisions and experience success. One way to facilitate this is through encouraging students to dabble in different hobbies and activities to see what really sparks their interest. Thanks to the efforts of the wonderful faculty and volunteers at Jose M. Lopez Middle School, Panthers have the opportunity to experience a variety of after school activities ranging from athletics to the mysterious Dr. Who Club.

Another activity, Wednesday Walkers, is a PTA sponsored club that meets at 7:45 a.m. every Wednesday on the Lopez track. This particular club was developed to encourage students to develop healthier lifestyles by incorporating exercise into their routine. The young adults also have an opportunity to socialize before the daily ritual of classes begins.

October 3-7 is nationally celebrated as National Walk to School Week. On October 5, walkers met in record attendance to participate in this event. Lopez students and parents are encouraged to join in on the fun every Wednesday!

Lopez Middle School has over 20 clubs and activities that meet either before or after school. Sources of educational interests include Academic UIL, AlphaSci, and Math Counts. If the student prefers to experience an activity that inspires the imagination, both the Star Wars Club and Dr. Who Club travel through time and space, into different dimensions, expanding into the unknown. Lopez Book Club engages students in the worlds of fact and fiction. Tech Tuesday and Fashion Club allow children to engage in activities that may lead to future careers. Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is a student led group that examines the influence of Bible studies and leads through Jesus Christ.

Participation in Lopez clubs is not mandatory. All clubs are open for students to experience a variety of life skills and interests. Membership may have academic restrictions.

For more information on Lopez extracurricular activities, visit the Jose Lopez Middle School PTA Facebook page where you will find a link to a list of Lopez clubs available.