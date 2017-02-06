An Evening Inspired By Maya Angelou

Submitted By Katrina Kehoe

Spend an evening with KLRN Public Television learning about and being inspired by Maya Angelou. On Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m., join KLRN for a preview screening of the American Masters documentary “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” followed by a poetry slam. This free event will take place at The Playhouse San Antonio.

Distinctly referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,” Maya Angelou gave people the freedom to think about their history in a way they never had before. In this documentary, Dr. Angelou weaves her words with rare and intimate archival photographs and videos, telling hidden stories of her exuberant life during some of America’s most defining moments.

KLRN Public Television, The Playhouse San Antonio, and 2nd Verse will host a poetry slam after the screening featuring original works, published poetry, and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

This is a free event but seating is limited so your RSVP is required. Visit klrn.org/events