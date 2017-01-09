It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Families come together, gifts are given, and best of all, good food is enjoyed between people who love one another. One of the most famous Christmas traditions with seafood is known as the Feast of The Seven Fishes. While the number doesn’t always have to be seven, the main point of this Italian tradition is a big feast of varied types of delicious seafood. Want to give it a try for your family this holiday season? Here’s a few easy recipes to get you started!

Baked Cod Fillet

2ea. 8oz Fresh Cod Portions

1oz Fresh Olive Oil

1ea. Sprig of Thyme

1ea. Sprig of Basil

1ea. Fresh Lemon

4oz Butter

2oz White Wine

Sea Salt & Pepper

Aluminum foil

Chop all herbs, toss cod fillets in olive oil and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Place seasoned cod fillet in foil creating a pocket. Cut butter into cubes and place in the foil. Add white wine and the juice of a lemon. Seal foil creating a steam pocket. Bake for 12 minutes on medium-high heat on grill.

Whole Grilled Branzino

1ea. Whole Branzino Gilled, gutted and scaled (Butterflied)

4oz Whole Unsalted Butter

1ea. Sprig of Thyme

1ea. Sprig Rosemary

1ea. Sprig Basil

2ea. Whole Garlic Gloves.

Melt and clarify butter, fine chop all herbs and add garlic to clarified butter.

Brush Branzino on inside and out, set on grill. Cook until temperature reaches 145 degrees. Brush butter on Branzino before removing from fire.

Bacon Wrapped Colossal Gulf Shrimp

12ea. Peeled & Deveined Extra Jumbo Shrimp (16/20 count)

12ea. Maple Bacon Sliced

4oz Cream Cheese

2ea. LG jalapeno

Toothpicks

Butterfly shrimp lengthwise. Spread cream cheese on shrimp. Slice jalapeño lengthwise and add a slice to the shrimp. Wrap shrimp, cream cheese and jalapeño with bacon. Use a toothpick to hold bacon in place. Grill on medium-high heat until temperature reaches 145 degrees.

I hope you enjoy these recipes and remember, we do ship overnight! The perfect gift this holiday season could be a great seafood holiday meal! From my family to yours, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!