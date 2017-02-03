February College Tutors Educator of the Month Announced

By Steve Johnson, Owner of College Nannies + Sitters +Tutors

It is our pleasure to sponsor and announce the College Tutors Educator of the Month for February. The purpose of the award is to highlight and recognize a local high school educator that acts as a role model to our students. The award, made with input from the school administration, recognizes educators in our area high schools that personify the three core values of College Tutors: Can Do, Results Matter and Leave It Better.

This month, we recognize Bettina Melton as a Role Model for our Brandeis High School students. She teaches US History, Psychology, and a Senior Seminar Class for College Transition. As a respected educator in NISD, Ms. Melton has presented at the district level on “using technology for collaboration” and on “formative instruction”.

In addition to teaching her students, she serves as US History Level Lead. Bettina Melton is known for teaching in an innovative manner and regularly brings technology into the classroom. In fact, Bettina used a Virtual Reality application to teach her students about trench warfare during WWI. She lives out her own desire for improvement and personal growth, as she continues to pursue advanced degrees and teaches students to have a love for social studies. In her capacity as a role model, she works on a consistent basis to promote college readiness and lifelong learning.

The owners of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors of San Antonio established this recognition with the support of Welcome Home Community Newspaper to recognize and honor the educators in our schools for their efforts with our local students. We firmly believe that the quality of education in our community is primarily a direct reflection of their daily efforts as role models for our students. For more information on this award, or to submit a nomination, please contact College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors at 210-202-0303 or nwsanantonio@collegenannies.com.