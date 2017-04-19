Former NFL Star Visits SVMS To Talk About Positive Thinking

Submitted By Jason Gordon

In March, former Detroit Lions, University of Oklahoma and San Antonio Lee star linebacker Travis Lewis gave a motivational speech to more than 200 athletes at Smithson Valley Middle School recently. He talked about the power of positive thinking, a healthy diet, and generosity.

“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve any of my goals without a positive mindset,” Lewis said. “Whatever career you choose, if you start reinforcing good habits as early as middle school or younger it will serve you well in the long run.”

Rebekah Williams, seventh-grade student, said Lewis’ message was powerful. “He was really inspirational,” she said. “He had a lot of good points for my

classmates and I to follow.”

Lewis played with the Lions from 2012-2015.