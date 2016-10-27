Former Thousand Oaks Student Gives Back

Submitted by Daniel Segura

Students at Thousand Oaks Elementary School arrived to a freshly painted mural inspired by Stephen R. Covey’s “Seven Habits of Effective People” in helping kids become effective leaders. The best part is that one of their own painted the mural. MacArthur High School senior Lillian Kissling attended Thousand Oaks and was more than happy to lend her artistic talents to the school this summer. After dealing with the scorching heat, humidity and recent heavy rains, the art piece emblazoned on the side of a classroom portable facing the campus is nearly complete.

“I just always imagined myself as a little kid so it’s kind of cool just to reminisce,” said Lillian. “Going through the gyms or the blacktop—it’s like it was so much bigger when I was little. I’m painting Ms. Garcia’s portable and this is the portable I had when I was in elementary school.”

Tami Garcia, who spearheaded this project, is a fifth grade teacher at Thousand Oaks. After noticing the high cost of a professional muralist, Garcia thought it would be great to involve a student from one of their cluster high schools. She called MacArthur High School to ask if there were any students that had the skills to paint a mural at the school. MacArthur Art Teacher Stephanie White recommended Lillian from all of her art students, thanks to her proven talent in realism art.

Lillian’s mom Suzanne Kissling stood in amazement at what her daughter has accomplished. Although Kissling is a third grade teacher at Thousand Oaks, she had no idea her daughter had been selected for the job. She expressed how proud she was that her daughter earned this on her own merit and talent.

“I knew she had the talent, but when a child hears things from a parent they don’t always believe it,” said Kissling. “So for her to hear from someone outside of the family, recommending her and asking her to do this big job, you know, I think she believes it more than if I were to tell her.”

All three of Kissling’s children attended Thousand Oaks. She began teaching at the campus when Lillian was a fourth grader. It was tough to see her head to middle school.

“Now I’m going to have her with me because I do enter the building this way,” she said. “So I’ll get to see her every day. It will be like she’s truly here with me.”

Lillian has found herself having to lean on some of the seven habits, as she has dealt with the elements on this project.

“They are really good ideals and I find myself using them when I’m with my little kids—I’m a PAL,” said Lillian. “When I visit my kids I always try to incorporate that into their life and try to ask those questions around the seven habits. It has really opened my eyes a little bit and made me want to better myself.”

Lillian has done such a fantastic job that the staff would like her to paint even more murals on the portables. In fact, the talented young artist has already added another mural that has a wonderful Dr. Seuss vibe. Her murals will forever tell a beautiful story and will act as a reminder to students that everybody is a leader, and everyone has a unique gift and purpose.