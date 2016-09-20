From Ghana, With Love

By Jane Toh

Perhaps one of the greatest distinction of man is our innate and inherent ability to be compassionate and show it. In a broader sense, this is the definition of humanity. Humanity is the quality of being human, demonstrating attributes such as humaneness, kindness, and benevolence. Simply put our humanity is what makes us human. It is what separates us from other organisms. Now, I know today’s news tends to focus on all the negative situations worldwide. It seems every time a television, computer, or radio is turned on something devastating has occurred. Another shooting, another death, another loss. While these events are important we should also remember there is still so much good. As of late world media has spoken so little of the variety of humanitarian acts committed by people, but rest assured there is always hope…and in our city of San Antonio, hope has found a host in the local non-profit the Heart Smiles.

The Heart Smiles is a grassroots foundation founded by Ama Osei Bonsu and ran by a coalition of parents and teachers from Wilderness Oaks Elementary School. Their aim is simple: to alleviate poverty in Bonsu’s native country, Ghana, through the care and sponsoring, of orphaned and/or abandoned children. In order to facilitate this Bonsu and her associates work diligently, traveling between the United States and Africa, to provide essential necessities, such as medical care, three meals a day, schooling, and a safe haven, to those most vulnerable and in the most need, children. It all started with a dream. Since she herself was a young child Bonsu dreamed of one day helping others. In 2009, whilst on a trip to Ghana, she reached out to a village she had heard was in extreme poverty. There, Bonsu made contacts and found 50 orphans she could help. During that first trip the Good Samaritan bought food, clothes, toys, and hired a care-giver to watch and cook for the little ones. And thus The Heart Smiles was born.

Currently the foundation continues to house 50 children. The recent completion of a dormitory has been met with great happiness. It will provide housing for up to 60 children and 6 care takers. When asked what her greatest hope for the future was Bonsu answered simply, “To help more children.” The organization strives to expand the number of youngsters cared for, and they need all the help they can get. The Hearts Smile invites all to the 3rd annual Gala on September 17. All donations are subject to tax returns, and 100% of the profits will go directly to the children. It will certainly be a night to remember, a night of San Antonians coming together for a greater cause. More information regarding the Gala and the Heart Smiles can be found at www.theheartsmiles.org.