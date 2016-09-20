Future Leader Graduate

Special To Welcome Home

The North East ISD Administrative Training Program graduated 20 future leaders at the August Regular Board Meeting on August 8. Executive directors of school administration Joe Reasons, Jane Jensen, and Bill Boyd spent countless hours with this group of administrative interns, as part of the training program.

The graduates spent the year learning from each other, and learning from the principals in their schools. This real-world setting allowed them to explore a variety of practical and philosophical topics several times a month. Most importantly, these graduates took the time to hear from District administrators to learn the “North East” way, and from outside consultants, who have spoken on topics such as stress management and developing individual leadership styles.

All the administrative interns work on the important project of creating the NEISD Administrative Calendar. Each intern was called up to receive their Certificate of Achievement. These young educators are proof that NEISD will be in good hands in the future.

For the 2016-2017 school year, the District will be working with approximately 37 new interns and NEISD is looking forward to presenting them to the Board of Trustees next month.

The following 2015-2016 Administrative Interns were presented to the Board for graduation from the Administrative Training Program:

Anthony Allen, Assistant Principal at Ed White Middle School

Michael Amaya, Instructional Coach at Wood Middle School

Lydia Aranda, 5th grade ESL Teacher at Harmony Hills Elementary School

James Bills, 5th grade Teacher at Northwood Elementary School

Thomas Brooks, Assistant Principal at Roosevelt High School

Kimberly Charles, Assistant Principal at Harmony Hills Elementary School

Michele De La Garza, Assistant Principal at Tejeda Middle School

Thomas Erwin, Psychology/Government Teacher/Tennis Coach at Churchill High School

Dr. Patricia Garcia, AI Itinerant Teacher at Oak Meadow Elementary School

Delia Gauna, 4th grade Dual Language Teacher at Stone Oak Elementary School

Osana Gonzalez, Assistant Principal at Roosevelt High School

Sarah Hesles, 5th grade Teacher at Tuscany Heights Elementary School

Sarah Hinojosa, Assistant Principal at Lee High School

Shannon Kalisky, Assistant Principal at Royal Ridge Elementary School

Ida Nunez, Assistant Principal at Stone Oak Elementary School

Sean Reno, Assistant Principal at Johnson High School

Lenida Spurlock, Assistant Principal at Reagan High School

Ericka Stevens, Science Instructional Coach at Nimitz Middle School

Maria Tovar, Assistant Principal at Jackson-Keller Elementary School

Brooke Tribbey, English Teacher at Bush Middle School