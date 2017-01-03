Hardy Oak Happenings

Submitted By Kerri Johnson

October proved to be a very productive month for Hardy Oak students! The first event of the month, “Walk to School Week,” brought awareness to health and fitness while showing how we can all do our part to reduce pollution. Several faculty and staff members met Hardy Oak students and their parents at the H-E-B parking lot and walked the half mile to campus together. It was a nice change of pace to see a pedestrian jam on the sidewalk rather than a traffic jam on the street. Way to go Hornets!

Next on the agenda was the Annual Bike Rodeo where students were able to demonstrate bike safety while showing off their cycling skills. Hardy Oak special needs students even organized a bike wash to congratulate the participants as they finished the course!

In addition, ALE students participated in North East ISD Special Olympics Bowling and represented Hardy Oak wonderfully! The entire school community is so proud of them. TO show their support, the whole Hardy Oak student body greeted the ALE students in the parking lot to show their support.

This fall, Hardy Oak students also honored the 2016 Red Ribbon Theme: “YOLO (You Only Live Once) Be Drug Free.” Students dressed up, entered a photo contest and even attended a special assembly featuring Robert “Skywalker” Wallace, a former Harlem Globe Trotter. The Hornets learned how to keep their bodies healthy by always remaining DRUG FREE!

On October 28, Hardy Oak’s Fall Festival and Silent Auction also took place. Families and the entire Hardy Oak community united for fun, food and fellowship while raising money for the Hardy Oak PTA. The festival featured food trucks, carnival rides, games, and even a hula hoop contest for faculty and staff. The PTA met their membership goals and to celebrate, they duct taped PTA president Lisa Hartofelis and Principal Lola Folkes to the wall. They were such great sports. Hardy Oak closed out the fall season with a Campus Cleanup after the Fall Festival to give students an opportunity for PVSA hours.

The Hardy Oak Hornets are busy at work every day, but still find time to have fun and support each other. Here’s looking forward to what the next months will hold!