Hardy Oak Pumps Up The Tires For Bike Rodeo

Submitted By Kim Tucker

The Hardy Oak Elementary School PTA held their annual Bike Rodeo on Thursday, October 13. The excitement began at 7 a.m. as volunteers and Watch DOGS accepted bicycles from eager students.

San Antonio Police Safety Officer Gordon Keogh provided vital bike safety information at a bike safety assembly for students. His presentation helped prepare the students for the event, where they learned how to be alert, obey the rules of the road, and to always wear a helmet.

“A helmet should be like a seat belt and used every time a person is on a bike,” said Keogh.

Before the event, each student’s bike was checked for safety. Then, PTA volunteers and Watch DOGS cheered the riders along their way. This year, the Bike Rodeo also added a “Hardy Oak Bike Wash” to the festivities. Parents, teachers and students blew bubbles at the Rodeo participants as they completed the course.

The annual Hardy Oak PTA Bike Rodeo was a successful event due to the hard work of Officer Keogh, Principal Lola Folkes, the Hardy Oak teachers and staff, parent volunteers and Watch DOGS. Way to go, Hornets!

This year’s Bike Rodeo winners are as follows:

Kindergarten – First Place: Owen Strottner and Mikayla White; Second Place: Juan Pablo Oseguera and Oliva Parker; Third Place: Joshua Gomez and Caroline Caruthers.

First Grade – First Place: Colin Tucker and Erika Morris; Second Place: Finley Stubbs and Carolina Sanchez; Third Place: Adam Ouedraogo and Caroline McKee

Second Grade – First Place: Archit Singh and Alissandra Barrajas; Second Place: Grayson Lawler and Samantha Ochoa; Third Place: Austin VandeVate and Sydney Urata

Third Grade – First Place: Noah Eckles and Peyton Miller; Second Place: Ryan DeCoulaz and Gabriella Hernandez; Third Place: Zain Kassem and Allie Friend

Fourth Grade – First Place: Kameron Adamski and Jaclyn Dunn; Second Place: Tristen Evans and Liv Ochtabec; Third Place: Cash McPeak and Kacie Sheeran

Fifth Grade – First Place: Santiago Ochoa and Jenisa Hernandez; Second Place: Wyatt Fincke and Eva Morris; Third Place: Sammy Garland and Regan DeCoulaz

Teachers – First Place: Mrs. Tiller; Second Place: Mrs. Rowan; Third Place: Mrs. Kelley; Honorable Mention: Mrs. Wickwar and Mrs. Ray.