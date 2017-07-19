Hardy Oak Second Graders Give Back

Submitted By Daniel Segura

Mason Martinez, a second-grade student in Vanessa Kerr’s class at Hardy Oak Elementary School, was diagnosed with Leukemia last June. Mason was unable to attend school during the 2016-17 school year. In honor of their fellow classmate, Mason’s entire class raised $500 at a recent Economics Fair. The students then invited a representative from the local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) chapter to receive the big check on May 30.

The students have written letters to Mason throughout the year and have even Skyped with him on several occasions. When asked where they should donate the money raised, the students overwhelmingly chose a group or place that helps people who are battling cancer, like their friend Mason. A $500 check is a lot of money to second graders, and they were excited to make this donation in honor of their classmate.