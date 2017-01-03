Huebner Elementary’s Makerspace Gaining Statewide Notoriety

Submitted By Daryn Polanco

Before the 2015 school year, Huebner Elementary added a Makerspace to their special class rotation with P.E., music and art. The Makerspace has provided a creative outlet for all students at Huebner and is based on STEM principles including science, technology, engineering, art and math. In the space, students are posed with critical and creative thinking challenges using materials such as Legos, K’Nex, Keva blocks, and Snap Circuits. Now in its second year of school-wide implementation, the Makerspace has been the host for school districts from all over the state of Texas.

The creator of the space, Huebner Elementary Assistant Principal Daryn Polanco, along with Principal Carol Pierce, and Librarian Natalie Watts presented information about Huebner’s Makerspace at the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) conference in Austin this summer. Six students from grades K-5 were also in attendance to demonstrate many of the tools used in the space. The response from the presentation has been amazing.

Administrators from all over the state have requested information and tours of the space. School staff from Fort Worth, New Braunfels, and many surrounding school districts have visited the space to gather information from Makerspace instructor, Alberto Guajardo.

“We are so proud of the response,” said Mrs. Polanco. “Mr. Guajardo has done an amazing job welcoming our guests and explaining our program. We are proud to have shared our great space and are happy that New Braunfels ISD is modeling their Makerspaces after Huebner’s. They will have a Makerspace in every elementary campus beginning in January! We feel like our program has provided a working framework for all of these other programs and we are so grateful to our community and the North East Education Foundation for all of their support in getting our program up and running. It really is a great opportunity for children and we would love to see a Makerspace in every school.”