Stand For Girls On International Day Of The Girl

Submitted By Helen Montoya Henrichs

As the expert on girls and their growth and development, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (GSSWT) raised awareness around the worldwide recognition of the International Day of the Girl on October 11. Girls’ issues are intersectional. We must intentionally include people who are different from ourselves in our social change work. Otherwise we will not be able to make a meaningful impact – in fact, we could even do damage to huge populations of girls.

According to a study conducted by Girl Scouts of the USA’s Girl Scout Research Institute, Texas ranks 42nd in the nation on thirteen measures of girls’ well-being in education, economic well-being, extracurricular activities and out-of-school activities, and physical and emotional health.

These issues don’t live in one zip code. They don’t live in one neighborhood. They affect every girl.

But statistics are not destiny. At Girl Scouts, girls find a safe space where they are free to just be themselves. Research shows the inclusive, all-female environment of a Girl Scout troop creates a safe space where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles and just be themselves.

“Girl Scouts is about giving every girl the opportunity to lead, no matter what obstacles they face,” said GSSWT CEO Angie Salinas Major General U.S. Marine Corps (Ret). “We are increasing the number of females in leadership positions because we know when more women feel empowered to lead the world is a better place. This is not just a women’s issue, this is an issue for everyone who cares about the welfare of all our children.”

Knowing that girls in lower socioeconomic-status homes are primed to make up the bulk of American girls, Girl Scouts is helping bolster their educational achievement – and encouraging all Americans to take a more active role in girls’ welfare.

On International Day of the Girl – and every day – the Girl Scouts stand for all girls! Volunteer or donate at girlscouts-swtx.org