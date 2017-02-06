January 2017 Was School Board Recognition Month

Special To Welcome Home

January was great time to focus on the crucial role an elected board of trustees plays in our communities and schools. The North East ISD Board of Trustees is made up of seven community leaders. They receive no pay for their dedicated efforts. They not only volunteer their time and effort for our local schools, but they also speak up for our system of public education on a statewide level. These public servants sit through meetings, read detailed reports, listen to parents’ concerns, and do the hard work to benefit the students and the community at large. They bring a variety of skills and backgrounds to their task, and they take their responsibilities seriously. The whole community benefits from their vigilance in providing good schools. Each January, we pause in our regular activities to say thank you to these dedicated volunteers. We appreciate their generous sharing of time and energy on behalf of our children and our communities. Local school board members are an all-star team, focused on our schools.

Join us is saying thank you to our All-Star Team!

Shannon Grona, President, District 5

Brigitte Perkins, Vice President, District 7

Sandy Hughey, Secretary, District 1

Tony Jaso, Trustee, District 6

Jim Wheat, Trustee, District 4

Edd White, Trustee, District 2

Sandi Wolff, Trustee, District 3