Johnson Accounting Students Prepare For Tax Season

We all have to do it and the more you know the better off you are. Taxes! Johnson HS students spent some time in January learning vital information about taxes. Johnson High School Accounting I and II students were given the opportunity to learn how to complete tax returns thanks to community partner VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. Accounting teacher Carrie Turner-Gray welcomed VITA instructor, Mr. Dunlap, to the campus on January twelfth. Dunlap lead a two-day training course that took place January twelfth and thirteenth. The students involved benefit from this experience by exploring a possible career in accounting and the certification program. During the latter part of the second day, students had the opportunity to complete an online certification with Tax Slayer. With only two attempts to pass the certification for the Basic Income Tax Preparer Exam, students were focused on learning the income tax process. Upon completion of the exam students and their teacher will be allowed to set up a time and date to use the mobile site for the high school community. This mobile site will be available for Johnson HS to offer free tax preparation to anyone in the community who would like to have their tax returns prepared by the VITA certified students.