Johnson Band Garners Support From Fortune 500 Company

Submitted By Joseph Cook

On Monday, February 26, the Claudia Taylor Johnson High School Band performed as a part of the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Sales Conference for PPG Industries, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials with headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. PPG’s conference theme, “Play to Win,” featured the band leading more than 1,500 sales team members into the banquet hall to start the event.

As a part of PPG’s opening presentation, Johnson drum major Taylor Lovato-Cruz, a senior, was asked to prepare and deliver remarks discussing the importance of teamwork and the ways in which the band has overcome obstacles to work toward the common goal of excellence in performance. Taylor’s remarks were extremely well received by all in attendance.

Johnson Director of Bands Jarrett Lipman was also asked to speak about the program, its positive impact on students, and its philosophy of goal-oriented teamwork. At the end of the presentation, PPG Vice President Donna Broome discussed the company’s mission to support the community and give back to students, and then she presented the Johnson Band with a donation of $5,000 to use toward the purchase of new instruments and equipment. The donation was a surprise for all in attendance and capped off an extremely enjoyable and rewarding evening. The Johnson Band is extremely grateful for PPG’s support.