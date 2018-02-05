Johnson Cheer Earns Bid To National Championship

Submitted By Donna Turner

The Johnson High School Cheerleaders kicked off the 2017-2018 competition season with excitement, excellence and enthusiasm, first at the Spirit of Giving competition on November 12 and then at the UCA Southwest regional competition on November 19, 2017.

The Varsity cheerleaders competed in the large varsity category and took home first place honors. The Junior Varsity team competed in the small JV category, also bringing home first place! The Game Day squad finished second out of 14 teams in the Game Day Super Varsity category.

All three teams earned a bid to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida in February 2018.

“I’m so proud of all my cheerleaders, and especially my seniors for the commitment, dedication and loyalty they show to this team and their school,” said Shannon McKinley, Johnson head cheerleading coach. “I look forward to seeing what this team will do this year at Nationals!”

Best of luck to the Johnson High School cheerleaders and congratulations on an awesome start to the season!