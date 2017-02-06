Johnson High School students to witness mock Drunk Driving Accident

Johnson High School is hosting the renowned driver safety program, “Shattered Dreams” on campus ahead of Spring Break and prom season. Junior and senior students will witness a mock drunk driving accident complete with emergency personnel protocols, field sobriety test, and AirLife. Johnson students, Smart Driver’s Club, S.A. Police Department, S.A. Fire Department, Bexar Bulverde Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Texas Towing, AirLife, University Health System trauma teams, TxDOT, San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC), campus staff, parents and school organizations will be attending this event

. The mock accident will take place on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:45 am at Johnson High School, 23203 Bulverde Road in the Band parking lot. The leading cause of death and serious injury to teenagers ages 15 to 19 is traffic crashes. These teenage fatalities are a result of teen drinking and driving, speeding, and distracted driving. The Shattered Dreams program is an educational experience that reminds us all of the dangers associated with drinking and driving and also distracted driving. A crash scene will be played out before the student body. A student will portray a drunk driver and get arrested and booked by SAPD. Students acting as injured victims will be evacuated by EMS and AirLIFE, while those portraying deceased victims are carried away by “living dead” students.