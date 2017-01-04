Learning From Those Who’ve Been There, Done That

Submitted By Ethan Trout, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

If were to ask my boys “What is the easiest lesson to learn?” they will immediately respond with “The one you learn from someone else’s mistake.” The speed and certainty of their response comes from how many times I’ve shared this truth with them. They know that learning from someone else’s mistake is like hitching a ride – you get further down the road without having to pay for the gas. (Side note: It’s just an analogy. I don’t encourage my sons to hitchhike).

As someone who works around seniors every day, I’m surrounded by people who have made their fair share of mistakes. They’ve extended their feet, filled with hope that they were beginning a promising journey, only to have the coffee table of life bruise their toes. They’ve had their ups and downs. They’ve amazed people with their accomplishments and disappointed those around them – sometimes in the same day. In short, they’re just like us – except they’ve had more. More good, more bad – more life.

So with all of the challenges of modern life – why, why would we not seek the counsel of those who have gone before us? It has been said, “There is nothing new under the sun.” And no matter how smart our phones, watches or TVs are, we’re still human. We’re still trying to do better than yesterday. The latest gadget shouldn’t blind us to the fact that our parents and grandparents have faced what we’ve faced and lived to tell about it.

So I want to encourage you to do something a little different this holiday season. As you gather around the table, when the sights and sounds of the season surround you – slow down and look at the older ones among you with a fresh perspective. They were once just like you. They’ve made lots of mistakes, which means they’ve got lots of lessons to share. Not only will you probably learn something, you will make them feel needed and useful. And if you can give that gift to just one person this season – well you just might need to start looking for a big red suit and some reindeer.