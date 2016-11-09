Lil Ladybirds Dance Clinic a Huge Success!

Submitted by Shelly Miles

During football season, on any given Saturday night, the stands at Comalander stadium are filled with Johnson High School parents and fans. But on October 1, the stadium was bursting with not only Johnson families, but also parents from nearby elementary and middle schools. The extra turnout was there to watch Johnson take on MacArthur and enjoy the half time performance featuring nearly 350 dancers from local schools performing alongside the Johnson Legacies Dance Team and Belles Drill Team.

The “Lil’ Ladybirds Dance Clinic” kicked off early Saturday morning with girls as little age four gathering in the Johnson gym to learn a special half-time routine taught by the Legacies and Belles.

“It’s so important for the girls to be active in our community,” said Director Stephanie Trevino-Felan. “These kids look up to them, they see them as role models and big sisters. The whole day is a lot of fun and I hope we will see some of these kids pursue dance when they get to high school.”

The “Lil’ Ladybirds” were treated to lunch and a special photo session with their big sisters before performing in front of a full house of fans, friends, and family. If your child missed out on this year’s clinic, be sure to mark your calendar for next year!