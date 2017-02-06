Lopez Band Sets a New Record at 1st Competition of the Year!

Submitted By Kim Garza

The Region XII MS Band Auditions were recently held at Lopez MS on Saturday, December 3rd. Schools from all over San Antonio and surrounding cities in Region XII participated in the contest. Students compete against those who play their same instrument, battling against almost as many as one hundred or more in their audition rooms, all to earn a place in the coveted “Region Band.” When a band student earns a place in this group, it is like making the “All Star Team” in the band world. Forty-one students from Lopez MS Band earned chairs in the prestigious Region XII MS Band at this year’s competition! Ten students also received District Band recognition for their high placement. “District” is a recognition that students receive when they earn chairs high enough in the room after the region members. They are considered alternates and get to participate in case someone does not show up to the clinic and concert. A patch is also earned for their District status.

The forty-one students that earned a place in the Region Band took part in the “All Star” Region band weekend in a clinic and concert with a special guest conductor on Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at Johnson HS. This elite group of musicians were able to work on 4 or 5 pieces of music for just a few hours and then perform them at the concert the following day. “It was so much fun to watch the best of the best come together and meet the challenge of learning a full program of music so quickly and perform it so well, all while having so much fun,” said Mrs. Kim Garza, Director of Bands at Lopez Middle School. Both band directors, Ms. Jessica Powell and Mrs. Kim Garza also said “We are so proud of our students and the work ethic and dedication they bring to rehearsal each day! We are so excited to see what is to come in the future for these fine young musicians! They are truly a joy to know, teach and watch grow!”

Congratulations to the following Lopez MS Band members for their placement into the 2016 Region XII MS Band!

Flute – Zayd Virani, Alyson Matson, Cassidy Nelson, Ainsley Holeman, Daniella Bull, Priscila Rivera

Oboe – Catherine Hanson

Bassoon – Alexis Ponseti, Bailey Washburn, Robyn Loehs

Clarinet – Cole Sixkiller, Grace Guarnery, Aidan Bankler, Kaitlyn Zamagni, Joseph Kent

Alto Sax – Noah Martinez, Brendan Taylor

Tenor Sax – Jacob Sweeney

Bari Sax – Karson Tate

Trumpet – Nicolas Bononcini, Preston Wilder, Jacob Weaver, Emilio Garza

French Horn – Elise Courand, Matthew Patterson, Lucas Lehmann, Sophia Christiansen

Trombone – Aidan Schilling, Thomas Crinklaw, Joseph Torres, Andrew Flynn, Jackson Zabojnik, Hannah Larimore

Euphonium – Samuel Johnson

Tuba – Henry Torres, Emma Pol, Simon Lee

Percussion – Stephen Cooke, Kyan Shupe, Luke Martin