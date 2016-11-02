Massage Heights – A Retreat From The Ordinary

Take a deep, long breath. In through your mouth, out through your nose. Roll your shoulders back and down, and clear your mind – just for a few moments – and close your eyes. Now open them. Feel better? Now, take that tiny bit of relaxation you were just able to achieve on your own and imagine it multiplied infinitely. Doesn’t that concept seem like pure, almost unachievable bliss? The professionals at Massage Heights are here to show you that level of relaxation and rejuvenation isn’t as far out of reach that you may think.

Massage Heights is a family owned and operated company founded right here in San Antonio by husband and wife team Shane and Wayne Evans. The Evans’ have modeled their business around the concept that taking a little time for yourself should not be considered a luxury, but rather a regular and affordable part of healthy living that everyone deserves. One hour of your time – that’s all you need to enjoy one of Massage Heights many services including massage therapy and facials.

“I am proud that we have been able to keep Massage Heights family-owned and operated,” stated Wayne. “Not only did we initially found the company, but we all still play a very active role in the day-to-day operations. Between my wife and I, one of us is in the office almost every single day.”

The first Massage Heights location opened in 2004 in Alamo Heights, and today 145 locations are in operation across the United States and in Canada with plans to continue expansion both domestically and internationally. Despite its rapid growth over the past 12 years, Shane and Wayne have remained true to the core foundation upon which their business was founded.

“Our goal has always remained simple,” explained Wayne. “We want to help people live better lives through regular massage therapy. We have always been able to keep that mission our sole priority while developing even more ways to achieve it, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Massage therapy has been proven to ease stress which happens to be the number one health concern that leads to diseases and disorders of the body. It has the unique ability to bring the body’s systems back into balance through the manipulation of soft tissue and increased circulation. In addition, regular massage therapy can help ease pain, enhance range of motion, increase athletic performance, and even elevate dopamine, serotonin, and adrenaline levels which can facilitate higher levels of inspiration, joy, enthusiasm, alertness, relaxation and deep sleep.

As soon as you enter a Massage Heights location, you will enjoy an immediate retreat from daily life as you step into a relaxing environment filled with enriching aromatherapies. A Lifestyle Consultant will then help match you with the massage or skin therapist best suited for your individual needs. If you’re new to the world of massage therapy, any anxiety or confusion toward the experience at hand will immediately melt away thanks to the Lifestyle Consultant’s expertise and guidance.

“We are truly an experience-based brand and we strive to provide the best outcome with each session,” said Wayne. “Our professional therapists will consult with the guest to determine what works best for their needs in addition to focal points needed throughout treatment. While our competitors can also hire licensed therapists and offer a good massage, we take pride in providing a customized, upscale experience for every single person that walks into one of our Retreats.”

After a personalized session at Massage Heights, the therapist will educate the guest on additional steps they can take to extend the benefits of their treatment through utilizing essential oils for therapeutic purposes, stretching techniques and more. In a nutshell, Massage Heights provides each and every client a tailored experience in a resort-like atmosphere at a very affordable price point.

Padded and heated massage tables, luxurious Comphy Linens, soothing music, soft lighting, complimentary aromatherapy, personalized treatments, and all-natural proprietary body products help ensure that your time at Massage Heights is always enjoyable. The therapeutic addition of facial services at the request of Massage Heights’ clients has helped further elevate each guests’ experience. We all want to look our best and have healthy, glowing. Regular skin therapy goes in hand-in-hand with Massage Heights’ mission to help clients live an overall, healthy and happy lifestyle.

“Your skin is essentially a mirror into your overall health and it’s constantly fighting off elements like sun, dirt, sweat and even the things you eat and drink,” explained Wayne. “Taking care of your skin through regular facials can improve circulation, decrease stress, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and much more. By adding these custom services, we are further working towards our goal to be a comprehensive place where guests can come to and receive a boost in their health in a multitude of ways.”

Massage Heights Retreats are open seven days a week with more than 20 licensed therapists on staff at every location committed to guiding you to a higher level of well-being. Every massage and/or facial treatment is customized just for you and the goal is to always exceed your expectations. You can always expect a peaceful and comfortable environment for your massage or facial and you should never hesitate to let your therapist know if you have certain areas that are in need of attention. Communication is key in providing the best experience during your session!

No matter what Massage Heights Retreat you visit, Team Members at every location are dedicated to making sure that your experience is one you will never forget.

“We have a phenomenal team who will greet you with a smile, remember your name, and genuinely work toward providing you an amazing experience to melt away your stresses, aches and pains,” stated Wayne. “Every member of the Massage Heights team is truly family. We all understand we are part of something bigger, so we share in our successes and growth and celebrate helping our clients live happier, healthier, elevated lives together.”

Massage Heights has 10 Retreat locations throughout San Antonio with two in the Stone Oak area – one is located near Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road and the second will open in November at 281 and TPC Parkway! For more information or to find the location nearest you, visit www.massageheights.com.