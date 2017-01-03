Meet San Antonio’s Young Harpists

Submitted By Alice Spero Keene

San Antonio harp students of professional harpist and teacher Alice Spero Keene, gathered for the Fall 2016 Studio Class on September 24. The talented students from various schools across NISD and NEISD performed for one another in this unique studio class environment. They were able to demonstrate their progress and perform for a safe audience in a “second chance” environment where they could start and stop as needed in order to improve.

In addition to performing for one another, students gathered to discuss their fall school semester orchestra assignments. The studio class also included guidelines for technique improvement and better mental focus while practicing and performing.

Keene’s harp students attend the following schools:

Kathryn Horton: Lopez Middle School, Honors Orchestra

Jocelyn Epstein: Reagan High School, Chamber Orchestra

Isabella Lorente: Reagan High School, Chamber Orchestra

Samantha Levenhager: Concordia Lutheran School. Samantha also provides music at Sunday services.

Sarah Barons: Tejeda Middle School, Honors Orchestra

Izel Pineda: O’Connor High School

Elizabeth Weigle: O’Connor High School

Jordan Bell: TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas

Mary Carter, Bethany King and Zora Dickson: Home Schooled

Adult student Sherril Stricker is also working on her level 9 jury for the Royal Conservatory Music Development Program. Keene plans to hold her next studio class for students in January. The annual spring recital will take place in May and it is free and open to the public.