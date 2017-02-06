Military Dad to Reunite with Sons During Surprise Homecoming

Special To Welcome Home

On December 14,2016 two NEISD campuses welcomed Major Evan Chung of the United States Army as part of a surprise reunion with his two sons; Trey Wilson a sixth-grade student at Lopez Middle School and Hunter Chung a tenth-grade student at Reagan High School. Major Chung’s nephew, Ryan Bush, was in the same class as Hunter when Major Chung arrived. The students had no idea that their father and uncle had returned after a 6-month deployment in Afghanistan. Major Chung had been serving his third tour overseas. Surprising his two sons and nephew in front of their fellow classmates kicked-off his return to the United States and the holidays with his family. Major Chung’s wife, Nickola Wilson-Chung, a Retired Major in the Army was in on the big surprise for her sons and nephew. Major Chung has served in the military for 19 years. Welcome Home would like to thank Major Chung and his family for their years of service and dedication.