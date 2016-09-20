NEISD Meets With Senator Menendez

Special To Welcome Home

On Tuesday, July 26, 2016, North East ISD staff members attended a round-table discussion with State Senator José Menéndez. This event was organized by The South Texas Counseling Association. The round-table discussion provided an opportunity to meet and visit with Senator Menendez and to share with him input for his proposed legislation, “David’s Law.” NEISD personnel along with local counselors, school districts, university professors, therapists, and agencies discussed how “David’s Law” might impact their work with students.

The visit also allowed NEISD to potentially have an impact on the upcoming legislative session. State Senator José Menéndez is planning to file David’s Law in the 2017 legislative session with the intent to update anti-bullying laws and the incorporation of policies that address cyberbullying.

“Our laws need to keep pace with evolving technology,” said Melendez. David’s Law, named after a student who was bullied on social media, will make it a Class B misdemeanor to electronically harass or bully anyone under the age of 18.